Former ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke dies

Online Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer Cde Karikoga Kaseke has died.

He was 62 years.

His wife, Mrs Irene Kaseke confirmed that Cde Kaseke died at a local hospital in Harare where he was admitted following deterioration in his health.

Cde Kaseke suffered a stroke in 2018 which forced him to retire from ZTA on health grounds.

His sister, Mrs Hazvinei Kaseke-Nyamupinga said she had lost a brother and protector who was known as a unifier in their family.

Mourners are gathered at number 38 Boscobel Drive West, Highlands in Harare.

@Herald