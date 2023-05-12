Fortune Binzi wins FUZ PSL Player of the Month award

Binzi received his award from Fuz secretary Thomas Sweswe on Friday.

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

LEADING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer with six goals, Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds has been voted as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) Player of the Month for April.

The 24-year-old marksman who is having a brilliant start of the season beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Hwange striker Brighton Makopa, Dynamos’ defensive midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa and Bulawayo Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe to the award voted by fellow players.

The Manica Diamonds’ forward Binzi became the first player in the league to score a hattrick when his side beat Black Rhinos 4-0 at Gibbo Stadium on April 29.

