Fortune Binzi wins FUZ PSL Player of the Month award

The Chronicle
Ricky Zililo, [email protected]
LEADING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer with six goals, Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds has been voted as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) Player of the Month for April.
The 24-year-old marksman who is having a brilliant start of the season beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Hwange striker Brighton Makopa, Dynamos’ defensive midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa and Bulawayo Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe to the award voted by fellow players.
The Manica Diamonds’ forward Binzi became the first player in the league to score a hattrick when his side beat Black Rhinos 4-0 at Gibbo Stadium on April 29.
Binzi received his award from Fuz secretary Thomas Sweswe on Friday.
The award should be a boost for Binzi ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash against Chicken Inn at Gibbo Stadium.
Manica Diamonds are third on the table with 12 points from eight games and their forward is expected to give Chicken Inn’s central defenders Mpumelelo Bhebhe and Dominic Jaricha a good shift. The pair of Jaricha and Bhebhe has been steadfast at the back, earning praise from their technical team.
Chicken Inn, one of the three unbeaten teams this season alongside championship pacesetters Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars are on position seven with 12 points.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9 Fixtures
Saturday: Herentals College v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Sheasham (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo)
Sunday: Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)
Monday: ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)