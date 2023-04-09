Forty-five participants for Dominican Convent netball coaching and umpiring course

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A TOTAL of 45 participants took part in the level one netball coaching and umpiring course that ended last Friday at Dominican Convent School in Bulawayo.

The workshop was facilitated by Netball Zimbabwe and featured participants from different private schools from around the country. Bulawayo’s Dominican Convent is the school in charge of netball for all private schools.

The 45 teachers who took part in the five-day course were awarded certificates as proof that they are now official coaches and umpires of the game, something which Dominican Convent Bulawayo’s sports director, Titus Chikonye believes will go a long way in empowering the teachers and students.

At the beginning of the course, the attendants were taken through theory which was then followed by practical before going on for the final assessment which led to their certification.

“The certificate allows all the coaches to have sound knowledge of the sport so they were given all the latest rules of how netball is played, and all the basic rules so it’s important in the development of players being taught the right things by coaches who are certified to give that information,” said Chikonye.

He added that as Convent, they were happy with the attendance figures as it was much more than what they had anticipated and are looking at doing more for the sport.

“For Convent it is a milestone because being the head in charge of netball it means that we have managed to tick one box out of the many other boxes we want to tick. There is so much more we want to continue doing including level two next year this time,” he said.

Convent took up the role of head in charge of the sport at the end of last year from Midlands Christian College (MCC) of Gweru. Next holiday, the school is planning to conduct a similar course for all students who are above the age of 18 and are still within the learning institution’s structures.

Chikonye said it will come in handy to the students when they move to universities as they will have taken something that they can develop going forward.

Follow on Twitter – @brandon_malvin