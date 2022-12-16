Forum tackles ways to prevent industrial strikes

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) has made tremendous progress towards reaching consensus through social dialogue on labour issues in the country, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

Prof Mavima, who chairs the TNF, said this at the close of the three-day social dialogue retreat which was attended by representatives of organised labour, business, Government and the International Labour Organisation in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The retreat is aimed at cementing relations and social agreements to prevent industrial actions as emanating from disagreements around conditions of service.

This comes as Government under the Second Republic has committed itself towards improving conditions of work for civil service. Recently, Government launched the decent work policy and completed setting up a TNF secretariat, which had not been there over the years.

The meeting came up with priority areas which TNF partners want to be put under spotlight in their engagements next year, among them pegging salaries and wages in United States dollar terms. The workers want their salaries to be payable in any currency convenient to the employer at the prevailing interbank rate.

“What was adopted here are priority areas on what the TNF should work on in 2023. It revolves around three areas of economic, labour and social issues. Basically, the TNF is setting an agenda for itself to say we will integrate these issues and make recommendations to Cabinet around them thus making contribution towards development of practical policies that will be considered by the Cabinet,” said Prof Mavima.

Earlier in the meeting, Prof Mavima said the idea behind the gathering is for partners to find each other.

He said TNF partners are among the most important stakeholders to drive the country towards realisation of Vision 2030.

“I am glad that we are finding each other. Let’s leave a legacy, saying during our time we moved towards a social contract,” said Prof Mavima.

The TNF retreat came at a time when Government and social partners are working hard to come up with a social dialogue mechanism to encourage workers to dedicate time and effort towards work without engaging in illegal strikes.

Social dialogue is supported by an Act of Parliament, the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act, which was inaugurated in 2020, following launch by President Mnangagwa in June 2019.

The Act seeks to reignite and foster social dialogue, as the Second Republic ushered in a new mantra of leaving no one behind.

The priority areas set by the meeting form part of TNF agenda for 2023.

Prof Mavima noted that there is a general consensus among all partners to forge ahead in an amicable manner.

“You could actually see that we have made tremendous progress towards this consensus. Where we have achieved consensus is where we are saying we should work together, dialogue and find each other around the negotiating table,” he said.

“We have already achieved that, although we may disagree or agree on some issue, but that is to be expected. Basically as partners comprising Government, organised labour and industry, we have now agreed that social dialogue is the best thing for the country to develop.”

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Ms Florence Chitauro and Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) president Mr Demos Mbauya representing organised labour and organised business respectively, consented on the need for consensus.

“We take note of efforts by the Government which brought us here together to ensure that we move together to develop our country. As organised labour, we totally understand that consensus building is key and the way to go. We need a win-win situation and not continued compromised position in Zimbabwe,” said Ms Chitauro.

She, however, noted that workers felt shortchanged by the minimum wage recently pegged at US$150 for the lowest paid worker.

Ms Chitauro said there is hope that the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), will eventually lead to a common position with regards to labour issues.

Mr Mbauya said business is committed to advancing social dialogue, which should be punctuated by trust, sincerity and mutual respect.

The theme for the meeting was: “Advancing social dialogue towards accelerated and inclusive socio-economic development.”

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka; Deputy Ministers Kindness Paradza (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Mike Madiro (Transport and infrastructural Development), Clemence Chiduwa (Finance and Economic Development), John Mangwiro (Health and Child Care) and Lovemore Matuke (Public Service) attended the meeting. — @ncubeleon.