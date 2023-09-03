Breaking News
HEATH Streak is no more

Foul-mouthed patron killed  at beer drink

Foul-mouthed patron killed  at beer drink Insp Abednico Ncube

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO man is on the run after fatally stabbing a resident at an unlicensed beer drinking place in Cowdray Park Suburb.

The incident occurred at an outlet known as Emazengeni,  on September 2, 2023.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said  Anele Ndlovu (27) was  stabbed on the chest  by a man only  identified as Thembi.

“Police  are looking into a murder case in which a man only known as Thembi is accused of killing Ndlovu.

“On the fateful day, the two were enjoying a beer at a location known as Emazengeni on September 2, 2023, in Cowdray Park,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Anele hurled insults at Thembi and his pals  before going outside, where he threw stones at Thembi.

“Thembi chased Anele Ndlovu and apprehended him within 50 meters of where he had fled and stabbed him once in the middle of the chest with an unknown object and Ndlovu died on the spot”, said Insp Ncube.

He urged the public to refrain from frequenting unlicensed drinking establishments, as they have proven to be hotspots for criminal incidents, including cases of murder.

“The police advise the people against running unauthorized beer drinking establishments since some may not be police monitored and may not have security employees.

“Therefore, the majority of murder cases originate from illicit beer-drinking establishments, and even criminals hibernate there.

“People are also advised to avoid getting into conflicts, it is best to seek out outside help,” said Insp Ncube.

