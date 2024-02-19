Four armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested four armed robbery suspects following a report about patrons who were involved in a brawl at a sports bar.

The incident occurred at Marondera Shopping Centre, Eastview, in Harare.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Police confirm the arrest of Brain Madondo (21), Timothy Sharu (33), Thias Dafi (35) and Melody Savanhu (26) at a sports bar.”

“A search was conducted into the suspects’ Black Toyota Quantum vehicle leading to the recovery of a 9mm P29 pistol with an empty magazine, 2 X 7.65mm live rounds, a deformed bar, 1 X 6 pounds hammer, a screwdriver, a knife, an Honor cell phone and one spent cartridge”, said Assist Commissioner Nyathi.

Assist Commissioner Nyathi said, “There is no going back in the fight against armed robbery suspects and any form of confrontation or clashes with Police crack teams will be met with an appropriate response for the law to take its course”.