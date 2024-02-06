Four arrested for illegal possession of ivory

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE posed as potential buyers and arrested four men for illegal possession of two pieces of ivory.

In a statement, police said Wilson Chuma (43), Billard Nyoni (29), Morris Mumpande (33), and Amos Mleya (44) were lured and apprehended at Matetsi Meat Turnoff along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road on 3 February 2024.

“On 03/02/24, Police in Hwange acted on what they received information and arrested Wilson Chuma (43), Billiard Nyoni (29), Morris Mumpande (33), and Amos Mleya (44) for illegal possession of two pieces of ivory. Police posed as potential buyers and lured the suspects to Matetsi Meat Turnoff along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road where they subsequently apprehended them,” reads the statement.