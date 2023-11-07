Four arrested for smuggling truckload of second hand clothing and skin lighteners

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

FOUR suspected smugglers were arrested at the 40.5 km peg along Bindura-Mukumbura Road after they evaded the Kanyemba Border Post immigration office.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Tinashe Rusike (33), Elliot Hlomayi (48), Nyasha Hlomayi (26) and Edwin Marovanidze on 4 November 2023

The suspects were smuggling 6 bales of teabags, 108 bales of second hand clothes, 61 bales of second hand shoes, 15 bales of java clothes, 15 boxes of skin lightening creams, 1 box of Apetito medicine and a box of herbicides following their vehicle being searched by deployed police at a roadblock.

“On 04/11/23, members of the Police who were deployed at a security roadblock at the 40.5 kilometre peg along Bindura-Mukumbura Road intercepted a Scania lorry and arrested , Tinashe Rusike (33), Elliot Hlomayi (48), Nyasha Hlomayi (26) and Edwin Marovanidze for smuggling six bales of teabags, 108 bales of second hand clothes, 61 bales of second hand shoes, 15 bales of java clothes, 15 boxes of skin lightening creams, one box of Apetito medicine and a box of herbicides.”

“The suspects had evaded the immigration office at Kanyemba Border Post,” reads the statement.