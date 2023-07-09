Four arrested with 25kg of dagga

09 Jul, 2023 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Four arrested with 25kg of dagga dagga

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

FOUR men have been arrested for possessing dagga.

Cleopas Mudyiwa (36), Patrick Ganyau (31), Tafara Poterai (43) and Moses Chibvongodze Sithole (41) were arrested under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

25,2 kilogrammes of dagga was recovered.

Police confirmed their arrest on their official twitter handle, ‘’On 05/07/23, detectives in Chipinge acted on a tip-off and arrested Cleopas Mudyiwa (36), Patrick Ganyau (31), Tafara Poterai (43) and Moses Chibvongodze Sithole (41) for dealing in dangerous drugs. The arrest led to the recovery of 25,2 kilogrammes of dagga from the suspects at Matembudze Business Centre, Middle Sabi, Chipinge. #notodangerousdrugs,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting