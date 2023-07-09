Four arrested with 25kg of dagga

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

FOUR men have been arrested for possessing dagga.

Cleopas Mudyiwa (36), Patrick Ganyau (31), Tafara Poterai (43) and Moses Chibvongodze Sithole (41) were arrested under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

25,2 kilogrammes of dagga was recovered.

Police confirmed their arrest on their official twitter handle, ‘’On 05/07/23, detectives in Chipinge acted on a tip-off and arrested Cleopas Mudyiwa (36), Patrick Ganyau (31), Tafara Poterai (43) and Moses Chibvongodze Sithole (41) for dealing in dangerous drugs. The arrest led to the recovery of 25,2 kilogrammes of dagga from the suspects at Matembudze Business Centre, Middle Sabi, Chipinge. #notodangerousdrugs,’’ read the tweet.