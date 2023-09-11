Four break into mining company, steal property and sell it for a song

By Peter Matuka,Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Kamativi have arrested four men who broke into Bravura Mining Company and Sino Hydro Corporation where they stole two rolls of mesh security fence measuring 18 metres each, 11 rolls of security wire and 10 zinc roofing sheets.

The accused persons are Isaac Mudimba (30), Progress Nyoni (21), Owen Mambo (23) and Richard Moyo (24).

Police also arrested Israel Muzamba (43) of Susume B Village, Tinde under Chief Pashu in Binga who bought the stolen property from the suspects.

Mudimba, Nyoni, Mambo and Moyo were arrested following a tip-off to police by alert citizens.

This also led to the recovery of the property which was hidden in a secret room in Muzamba’s house.

Mudimba, Nyoni, Mambo and Moyo have since appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Fadzai Dzimiri facing unlawful entry and theft charges and were sentenced to community service.

Muzamba is yet to appear in court where he faces three counts of receiving stolen property.

Details of the case are that the four stole from the two premises and sold the property to Muzamba on different occasions.

Sometime in June this year, Muzamba met Progress Nyoni along Cross Dete-Binga Road at around 8pm and he received 10 zinc roofing sheets after paying US$80 for them.

On another day in July Muzamba proceeded to Kamativi General Office at around 11pm and received 11 roles of security fence measuring 30 metres each from Mudimba and tip-offNyoni and paid them US$90.

On 28 August Muzamba also proceeded to a bush in D Section Compound in Kamativi at 8pm and received 18×2 metres security fence from Mambo and Moyo.

The offences came to light when police received a tip off from alert members of the public.

Police raided Muzamba’s place of residence and recovered 10 zinc roofing sheets, 11 rolls of fence and a white Nissan Hardbody which was used to transport the stolen property.

All the stolen property was positively identified by the owners.