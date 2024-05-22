Four candidates vie for rugby top post

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FOUR candidates are set to run for the post of Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president on Saturday. The nomination deadline closed on Monday and the candidates’ list has now been finalised.ZRU provincial chairpersons and affiliates will vote for the president and his two deputies.

Incumbent Aaron Jani will be seeking another term in office but will face competition from veteran rugby administrator Losson Mtongwiza, renowned sports administrator Gerald Sibanda and former Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba. For the position of vice president North, Joseph Kawonza, Abigail Mnikwa and Tapfuma Parirenyatwa will be on the ballot.

The vice president South position will be contested by Martin Shone who is seeking re-election, Shasha Gomez and Thembelani Ncube.

While other candidates have been doing their work in secret, Sibanda has publicly stated his vision once he getsGerald Sibanda1 into office.

“The game belongs to the people and that is where we should go back. The aim is to bring back first-class international rugby, establish a professional domestic league, and unlock investment. Grassroot development and taking us back to the Rugby World Cup will also be among the top targets,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda has played semi and professional rugby in South Africa, Scotland, and Romania, among other countries.He is widely celebrated in international sevens rugby, after a decorated world sevens career between 2007 and 2012.With the Zimbabwe Cheetahs team, he won Bowl and Shield trophies, as well as individual accolades as Zimbabwe’s top try scorer at the 2009 Sevens Rugby World Cup in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Sables are not leaving anything to chance in their quest for success at this year’s Rugby Africa Cup and have lined up a number of Test matches including hosting European side The Netherlands before embarking on their continental campaign.

The Sables will be in Uganda for the Africa Cup in July, which will also form the first major step towards the qualification race for the 2027 World Cup.

The ZRU has vowed to pull all the stops to ensure the Sables are crowned Africa Cup champions on their East African sojourn.

ZRU will work closely with the Sables Trust to mobilise resources for the senior team as Piet Benade’s side seek to end the country’s long wait to feature at the Rugby World Cup.

Zimbabwe last took part in the World Cup in 1991 and since then successive generations have struggled to make the cut at the global showpiece for which South Africa’s Springboks, are the defending champions. – @innocentskizoe.