Four coaches leave for Tanzania

Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

THE quartet of local coaches, Bongani Mafu, Try Ncube, Shadreck Mlauzi and Fungai “Tostao” Kwashi will leave the country on Saturday for Tanzania where they will undertake the second phase of acquiring CAF A coaching badges.

The third phase of the course is scheduled for January while the last will be in March.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Ncube said he was looking forward to the second phase of the course.

“We will be leaving on Saturday for the second phase of the course. It’s a great opportunity to capacitate myself as a coach and catch up with the latest coaching trends,” said Ncube.

Most countries are insisting on hiring Premiership coaches with a Caf A badge hence local coaches are upgrading themselves.

The South African Football Association (Safa) is also set to have a CAF A course mid this month.

In Zimbabwe, the football mother body has been enforcing policies and regulations in the game, with the clean-up exercise targeting at having only qualified coaches allowed to coach premiership teams.

A number of assistant coaches and support staff were “ejected” to the terraces after failing to get accredited as they don’t have requisite qualifications.

It was only recently when the Zifa Normalisation Committee allowed CAF B holders to take charge of top flight sides.

Initially, Zifa wanted everyone to adhere to Fifa/Caf Club Licensing requirements.

Zifa implemented standardisation for local football coaching that required all top-flight coaches to possess a Caf A licence at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Standardisation of coaches meant that Premiership gaffers and their trainers should be in possession of a Caf A badge.

Division One coaches should have a minimum of Caf B while their assistant coaches are required to be holders of a Caf C or Zifa Level Four licence.

In the Second Division, a coach should have a Caf C licence while his understudies are required to have a Level Three qualification as a minimum qualification.

The coaching standards also cascaded down to Division Three, tertiary institutions and schools. For secondary schools, a Zifa Level Two badge is mandatory and primary school football coaches are expected to have at least Level Two certificate.