Four day water cut for Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) yesterday said it will today impose a city-wide four-day water shedding programme ending on Saturday while it conducts major rehabilitation works at its water treatment plants.

Only the central business district, mines and industry are exempted.

This comes as most western suburbs have been without water since Sunday.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said as rehabilitation works would be ongoing for the next five months members of the public are advised that there may be need for similar shutdowns at various intervals.

The council is implementing the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) funded by the African Development Bank.

The programme is meant to improve municipal water supply and sanitation services in the city to improve health and social well being of residents.

In a statement, Mr Dube said the project involves rehabilitation of Criterion Water Treatment Plant to improve supply of water in the city. As a result, he said, BCC will impose a four day water shedding programme outside the scheduled running 48 hour schedule.

“The works involve replacement of valves, pumps and all associated civil works. The diameters of these valves are ranging from DN600, DN900 and DN1000 and because of the size, design of the plant and location of these valves the plant has to be shut down to allow for installation and the rehabilitation works,” he said.

“These works will result in water supplies interruption outside the 48 hour water shedding schedule to 96 hours citywide. This is to allow for the installation of inlet gate valves, main distribution board, backwash pump and fittings among other major works. This will commence on Tuesday July 2, 2019 to Saturday July 6, 2019. Efforts will be made to have these works done within the scheduled period.”

Mr Dube urged residents to use water sparingly while the shedding exercise is adjusted accordingly.

“The City of Bulawayo advises residents that the water shedding programme is subject to change if the reservoir situation on the ground improves or deteriorates beyond the stipulated period. Residents are urged to conserve water and use alternative safe sources for non-potable uses especially boreholes. Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused,” said Mr Dube.

He said the council would keep the public posted on schedules for the shutdown.

“The main objective of the water supply component is to ensure improved access to municipal water supply in the identified project areas by improving the efficiency of raw water pumping, treatment and distribution networks in areas supplied by the Magwegwe and Criterion Reservoirs. The Criterion Water Treatment plant is currently undergoing major rehabilitation works under the (BWSSIP) project,” said Mr Dube.—@nqotshili