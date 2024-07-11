  • Today Tue, 22 Apr 2025

Four dead and 10 injured as kombi veers off highway

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE have confirmed a fatal accident which occurred on 10 July around 1:30 pm along the Harare-Mutare Road near Sunway City Turn-off

In a statement on X, police said a Toyota Hiace Kombi which was carrying 18 passengers veered off the road before rolling and landing on its wheels.

The injured victims are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group Hospital.

Police said more details would be released in due course.

 

