Four dead, five injured in a head-on accident

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

Four people died on the spot while five were injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Aqua and Honda Fit vehicle at the 343 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In a statement on X (Twitter) police said the incident occurred on 21 December.

“A motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board towards Bulawayo collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua vehicle which had three passengers and was going the opposite direction.”

“As a result of the collision, four people, three from the Toyota Aqua vehicle, including the driver and one from the Honda Fit vehicle, died on the spot while five others were injured”, read the statement

Police said the names of victims will be released in due course.