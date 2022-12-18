Four dead, five seriously injured in highway pile-up

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR people died, while five others were seriously injured in an accident involving a bus and two small vehicles at Stanmore, 40kms from Gwanda in Matabeleland South province along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

The accident occurred yesterday, Saturday.

“A Delta Bus was travelling towards Beitbridge and the two vehicles were travelling towards Bulawayo. Four passengers in a Toyota Quest died on the spot, while four people were injured. Police are conducting investigations,” said National Police Spokesperson Assitant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

More to follow…