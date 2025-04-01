Four dead, four Injured in fatal road accident

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), have reported a fatal road accident that occurred on Sunday, at around 3PM along the Chatsworth-Kurai Road in Gutu.

According to the ZRP, a Toyota Noah vehicle which was carrying seven passengers, veered off the road to the left, overturned, and landed on its roof claiming the life of four passengers and injuring four others.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.