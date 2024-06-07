Four dead in a head-on collision accident

Makhosazana Kunene, Online Reporter

FOUR people have died and seven injured after a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Honda Fit in Mutare.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on Thursday.

“A Ford Ranger Black Double Cab registration number AFK 8349 with three passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision, with a Black Honda Fit registration number AFE 8211 which had six passengers on board. Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured,” said the statement.

The Police said the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same hospital,” read the statement.