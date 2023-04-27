Four die in a road accident

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

FOUR people died while six were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle veered off the road and rolled twice before landing on its roof.

The accident occurred along Nyika- Zaka Road on April 25, 2023.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are seeking medical attention at the same hospital.

Police confirmed the accident on their official Twitter handle today. ‘’The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 25/04/23 at around 1700 hours at the 3-kilometer peg along Nyika –Zaka Road where four people died while six others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle with twenty-eight passengers on board veered off the road and overturned twice before landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.’’ Read the statement.