Four die in Byo- Vicfalls Road crash

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Four people died while two were injured after a Mazda Demio veered off the road and overturned several times.

The accident occurred on Saturday 20 My 2023 along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary while the injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle yesterday.

“ZRP confirms yet another road traffic accident in which four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times, and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on 20/05/23.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,’’ read the tweet.