Four die in Byo- Vicfalls Road crash

22 May, 2023 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Four die in Byo- Vicfalls Road crash Road accident

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Four people died while two were injured after a Mazda Demio veered off the road and overturned several times.

The accident occurred on Saturday 20 My 2023 along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary while the injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle yesterday.

“ZRP confirms yet another road traffic accident in which four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times, and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on 20/05/23.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting