Four feared dead in haulage truck, bus head on collision along Vic-Falls Road

The haulage truck had its entire front and side extensively damaged following a head-on with a bus

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

FOUR people are feared dead after a bus operator and a haulage truck collided head-on last night near Gwayi area, Lupane District.

Witnesses say the truck had four people onboard and was headed for Hwange to load coal while the bus was on its way to Bulawayo.

Although details of what happened are still sketchy, witnesses said four people were feared dead while the number of those injured could not be immediately ascertained.

The haulage truck is reported to have suffered more casualties as the driver and two of his passengers were said to have been killed on spot.

One passenger from the bus is also reported to have died on scene while it remains unclear how many people were injured as well as the extent.

“The accident happened a few kilometres from Gwayi shopping centre. Four people have been confirmed dead so far while the number of injured is not yet clear,” said a source who attended the scene and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, could not immediately comment saying they were yet to get details.

………More to follow