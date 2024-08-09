Four jailed for the unlawful possession of ivory

Tarisiro Tafirenyika [email protected]

FOUR men have been found guilty and jailed nine years each by a Hwange Magistrate for possessing raw ivory without authorization

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On 3 February police received an anonymous tip that Wilson Chuma (43), Billiard Nyoni (29), Morris Mumpande (33) and Amos Mleya (44) were in possession of ivory and seeking potential buyers. Acting on this information, undercover police officers posed as interested buyers and arranged a meeting with the suspects. The meeting took place at the 355km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, where the accused individuals presented two unmarked pieces of raw ivory to the police.”

The NPAZ said after the four failed to provide a permit granting them legal authority to possess the ivory, the police officers identified themselves and arrested the individuals on the spot.

These four were sentenced to nine years imprisonment.