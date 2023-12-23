Four killed, five injured in traffic accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOUR people died on the spot while five others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle collided with a Toyota Aqua vehicle.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred at the 34km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on Thursday around 6:30 am.

The names of the victims will be released in due course, said the police.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 343 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 21/12/23 at around 0630 hours, where a motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board towards Bulawayo collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua vehicle which had three passengers and going the opposite direction. As a result of the collision, four people, three from the Toyota Aqua vehicle, including the driver and one from the Honda Fit vehicle, died on the spot while five others were injured. Names of victims will be released in due course,” reads the statement.