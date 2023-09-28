Four Matches Remain For Zebra Revolution To Make Or Break Title Chase

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Province Division Two Soccer League’s Zebra Revolution will be hoping to win away at Khami United to move a step closer to glory.

Mkhokheli Dube’s men will take a short trip to Khami Prisons to face fourth placed Khami United but will know that their match is not going to be an easy one as their opponents are difficult to beat at home. Zebra Revolution star Nigel Nyamakope said his side will use the confidence they have from winning their previous matches, against Khami.

“At some point they were challenging for the league title. They have been in this league for a long time, they have seen it all. I am sure they have prepared very well for us but I believe that we are in a kind of run whereby we are difficult to play against and if we can use the momentum from our previous matches, we are going to give them a hard time”, said Nyamakope.

Dube’s side will also have to be wary of second placed Chicken Inn. They have led the league for the major part of the season therefore they know that a victory for them will keep them in the race and push them further away from the teams behind them.

Guide Goddard’s side will play host to Blackboots at Desert Stadium and will hope that their star players such as Michael Ndlovu rise to the challenge.

Third placed Toronto who are tied on 56 points with Chicken Inn will play Bulawayo Chiefs at Chiefs Village in a must win match if they are to remain in contention too.

Weekend Fixtures:

Khami United vs Zebra Revolution, East Rovers vs Herentals, FMSA Umguza vs Crusaders, LSU vs Njube Spurs, Chicken Inn vs Blackboots, Bulawayo Chiefs vs Toronto, Bulawayo City vs Bantu Leopards, NUST vs Bhekeni Celtics