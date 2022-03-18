Breaking News
Four men arrested for murdering man suspected of stealing gold

18 Mar, 2022 - 10:03 0 Views
Four men arrested for murdering man suspected of stealing gold

The Chronicle

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

A Matobo man was allegedly murdered by four assailants on allegations of theft of three grams of gold at Kapara Mine in Matobo District.

The suspects, Ellias Phiri (36), Luwine Pasikwane (33), Tafadzwa Bauren (24) and Kudzanai Chinzvenda (27) allegedly assaulted Thembani Moyo (36) all over the body with iron bars on allegations of theft of three grams of gold from one of the suspects.

Police have since arrested the suspects for the case of murder.

Moyo sustained serious injuries and his condition kept on deteriorating. He was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Matobo arrested Ellias Phiri (36), Luwine Pasikwane (33), Tafadzwa Bauren (24) and Kudzanai Chinzvenda (27) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kapara Mine. The suspects allegedly assaulted Thembani Moyo (36) with iron bars all over the body on allegations of theft of three grams of gold,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He urged members of the public to resolve conflict amicably adding that the police were engaged in awareness campaigns where members of the public were encouraged to iron out their issues in a non-violent manner.

“As we speak, officers commanding provinces throughout the country are engaging traditional leaders who include chiefs to talk about murder cases, rape cases, robbery cases and other crimes. The message is focused mainly on promoting peace, safety and resolving conflict without resorting to violence,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the police Victim Friendly Unit focuses on issues to do with violence against women and children.

“We have community relations liaison officers who are tasked mainly with conducting campaigns and engagements with community leaders and members so that we take away this issue of trying to resolve disputes through violence. We’re doing several activities as a way of promoting peace and conflict resolution besides effecting arrests when a crime is committed or compiling dockets when a crime is committed,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. – @Yolisswa

 

 

