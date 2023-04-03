Four more cholera cases in Zimbabwe

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

ZIMBABWE has recorded four new suspected cholera cases during the past 24 hours as 13 people remain hospitalised in different parts of the country.

Cholera cases have been detected in eight provinces since this year’s outbreak except in Matabeleland North and Midlands.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the new cases were reported in Beitbridge (one), Bitkita (one), Mutare and Chegutu.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 325 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, 5 suspected cholera deaths and 52 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

