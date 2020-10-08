Four more Covid-19 cases recorded

Midlands Bureau Chief

FOUR new Covid-19 cases were recorded while one person recovered from the virus yesterday.

All the four new cases emanated from local transmissions.

The country has 7 919 confirmed cases, 1 249 of them are active and the death toll is at 229.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81,3 percent while the infection rate is at one percent.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report revealed that: “As at 7 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 919 confirmed cases, including 6 441 recoveries and 229 deaths.”

Despite the decline in new infections, the public is encouraged to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Members of the public are advised to mandatory wear face masks, observe social distancing and sanitize hands among other set regulations.