Four pistols recovered from R1, 2 million heist armed robber

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have recovered four pistols from a suspected armed robber who is linked to a number of robbery cases in Beitbridge including a case involving R1,2 million which was reported recently.

In a statement, National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo (32) on November 5.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo on 5 November by detectives who were pursuing a case of unlawful entry and theft. On approaching number 552 Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge police officers found the suspect with a black satchel under the bed. Searches revealed that the suspect was hiding a star pistol with magazines of five rounds, three more pistols with 16 rounds, seven cellphones and one hunter’s torch,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi added: “The suspect confirmed that the weapons were from outside the country and intended for use in robbery cases in Zimbabwe. The suspect is linked to several robbery cases in Beitbridge which include the alleged R1,2 million case reported recently.”

Last month a Beitbridge businessman lost R1,2 million and US$3 500 to four gun brandishing robbers who broke into house in the early hours of the morning.

The suspects, who were armed with pistols, broke into the complainant’s house and threatened to shoot him and his family while demanding cash. – @DubeMatutu