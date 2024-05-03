Four players to serve one PSL game suspension ……Makarati, Shandirwa injured ahead of Gamecocks tie

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Castle Lager Premier Soccer League players will not be eligible to do duty for their respective clubs in Match Day 10 fixtures set for tomorrow and Sunday as they have each accumulated three yellow cards.

A correspondence dated April 29 from PSL competitions manager Elisha Mandireva that was copied to PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele, PSL chairman Farai Jere, PSL board of governors, PSL sponsors (Delta Beverages) Zifa chief executive officer Yvonne Mapika Manwa and Zifa referees committee reads:

“Please note that the player (s) listed below have each accumulated three (3) yellow cards and will be suspended for one match respectively. The said player (s) participate in their club’s MatchDay ten fixture of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League scheduled for May 4 and 5 respectively. Where a match has been postponed, the player shall be suspended during the next match.”

Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai will sit it out when his team takes on Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The hard running and stocky defender got his first caution on March 16 during their game against Hwange.

Jalai was shown his second and third yellow cards during their matches against Yadah Stars and Ngezi Platinum Stars respectively.

Also suspended are holding midfielder Tichaona Chipunza (Simba Bhora), Reuben Machaya (Chegutu Pirates) and Blessing Kagudu (Bikita Minerals) as they have also accumulated three yellow cards.

Bikita Minerals will tomorrow take on TelOne at Sakubva Stadium while Simba Bhora do battle with Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium.

Chicken Inn will be without the services of veteran Danny “Deco” Phiri when they take onDynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Phiri is on a two game suspension following a red card he picked during their previous game against Yadah Stars.

Meanwhile, Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe revealed that their captain Frank Makarati and Tanaka Shandirwa are also set to miss their potential blockbuster tie against Gamecocks due to injuries.

“We have been training well but we have some few injuries.

Frank Makarati and Tanaka Shandirwa are out injured. We also miss Jalai due to suspension. It’s a major setback,” said Mangombe.

PSL Week 10 Fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v TelOne (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab),Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Fc Platinum v Greenfuel(Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga).

Sunday

Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Caps United v Hwange (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v Highlanders (Barbourfields)