Four PSL clubs fight for first runner-up slot

WITH Ngezi Platinum Stars having already bagged the country’s top football gong, with two games to play before the end of the season, four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams,Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, Highlanders and FC Platinum will be involved in a dogfight to secure second place.

The Week 32 fixtures saw the Mhondoro based Ngezi Platinum Stars reach the 63 point mark, which the calculator suggests is unassailable for DeMbare, Manica Diamonds, Bosso and Pure Platinum Play even if they win their remaining two games respectively.

DeMbare bounced back to second position after they came from a goal behind to beat former champions Chicken Inn 2-1 and take their points tally to 54.

The Harare giants are tied on 54 points with Manica Diamonds who are on position three courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

Highlanders, who finally remembered how to win when they edged visiting Herentals 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium, are on position four with 52 points, one ahead of FC Platinum who are coming from a shock defeat at the hands of Yadah FC.

“It’s our main objective to finish the season on second position. If you cannot be the first, then at least be the second. However, for that to be achieved we need to fight hard in our last two games,” said DeMbare assistant coach Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe.

Bosso kicked Herentals College out of the running for the second spot.

The sixth placed Students are on 48 points.

With Highlanders having a fair chance to finish as first runners up, club assistant coach Joel Luphahla said: “We will need to help these boys to guard against making mistakes. The boys are still young, they still need to be guided to keep on doing well. It was a good game against Herentals who are always difficult to beat and we are happy we took six points from them this season.”

In their last two games of the season, DeMbare will face Greenfuel (home) and Yadah Stars (away).

Manica Diamonds will do duty against Highlanders (home) and Bulawayo Chiefs (away).

Bosso will travel to the Lowveld to take on Manica Diamonds (away) before they conclude their season with a home tie against champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

FC Platinum will play host to Hwange before they wrap up their campaign with an away fixture against Sheasham at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.

On the other end of the log table, army side Cranborne Bullets have already kissed goodbye the country’s elite football league.

This was after they played a nil all draw with Manica Diamonds to put them on 27 points.

With a total of four clubs set to be eliminated, mathematically from the 10th placed Greenfuel, eight clubs are not yet safe from the dreaded chop.

Black Rhinos, Triangle, Sheasham, ZPC Kariba, Yadah Stars, Bulawayo Chiefs and Simba Bhora are all staring relegation and that will largely depend on Week 33 fixtures. — @FungaiMuderere