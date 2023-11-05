Four PSL matches on this afternoon

Fungai Muderere, fungai.mudererere

FOUR Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches are lined up for this afternoon with log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars FC set to face Hwange FC at the Colliery Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are now chasing a cup double with their eyes now also on the Chibuku Super Cup.

Inconsistent Highlanders will entertain former Cup Kings CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Former champions Dynamos will lock horns with tricky army side Black Rhinos at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Yadah FC will meet Luke Masomere’s ZPC Kariba at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium.

Today’s Fixtures

Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium), Yadah FC vZPC Kariba (Baobab) Dynamos v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)-@FungaiMuderere