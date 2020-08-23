Four robbery suspects arrested in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE in Matabeleland South province have arrested four suspects who are alleged to have committed a series of robberies in Gwanda.

Provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the four men were found in possession of 13 car batteries, 19 galvanised roofing sheets, four solar panels, an amplifier, two wheel barrows, a gas tank, two rolls of brick force, three plastic drums and a car radio.

He said the suspects are suspected to have broken into several cars and homes in Gwanda.

Chief Ndebele said the value of the recovered property was yet to be ascertained. He said the property was recovered on Wednesday in Spitzkop North Suburb in Gwanda where the suspects had kept it for sale.

“We recovered stolen property which comprises 13 car batteries, 19 galvanised roofing sheets, four solar panels, an amplifier, two wheel barrows, a gas tank, two rolls of brick force, three plastic drums and a car radio. Two complainants have since identified their property while the rest of the property is still to be identified.

“We have since arrested four suspects Enock Maunga (35), Karabo Dube (20), William Ndlovu (40) and Thembelani Ndlovu (28) and they are assisting police with investigations after they were found in possession of these stolen items. They were arrested following a tip off from members of the public,” he said.

“We suspect that this property might be linked to about 10 cases of theft that were reported late 2019 and from the period stretching from June to August this year. There have been a series of cases of theft from motor vehicles within Gwanda which we recorded in June and July. We suspect that the recoveries could be linked to these cases.”

He urged members of the public who lost their property to visit Gwanda Urban Police Station to identify their belongings.

