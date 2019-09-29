Four staff sacked over discrimination of racist or religious nature

The Chronicle

FOUR staff members have been sacked by the Mercedes Formula 1 team after an investigation into discrimination.

The team have confirmed the individuals were dismissed on 2 August this year over “breaches of our diversity and equality policy”.

No details have been released about the incidents, but they are understood to be of a racist or religious nature.

“We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and acted immediately,” a Mercedes team statement added.

“We value the diversity of our employees and it is a source of strength for our team.

“Our working environment is based on appreciation and mutual respect.”

The members of staff had been working at the Mercedes team headquarters in Northamptonshire.

— BBC Sport

