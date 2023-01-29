Four steal $500 million airtime

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have arrested four people for allegedly stealing pinless credit airtime from NetOne cellular (Private) Limited worth over $500 million.

The suspects are Primrose Maireti (32), James Mwanza (35), Khumbulani Nyapfumbi (30) and Simbarashe Mandimutsira (27).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

He said the four were stealing pinless credit airtime from NetOne cellular and then reselling it at a higher discount than the company to dealers.

“Police detectives teamed up with NetOne loss control and fraud management unit to track the suspects leading to the arrest of

James Mwanza. Checks confirmed that James Mwanza received ZWL$ 50 000 000 worth of pinless airtime from the deal. After his arrest, Mwanza implicated other suspects.”

“The Zimbabwe republic police has established that a total of over ZWL$500 000 000 worth of airtime was stolen from December 3, last year to January 19. NetOne employees were sharing the loot with the airtime dealers,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police have recovered investments that had been made from the looting.

“Police have since recovered a Honda Fit motor vehicle from Khumbulani Nyapfumbi, which was bought through the loot.

Investigations have also revealed that he also bought a residential stand for US$ 11 000 and another Honda Fit Vehicle which is on its way from Japan,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said lawbreakers shall not go unpunished. @Sagepapie14