Four suspected cholera deaths recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child care is investigating four suspected cholera deaths that were recorded in the country on Wednesday with reports that 14 new cases were detected.

Since the outbreak of the water-borne disease, a cumulative 281 suspected cases have been reported in eight provinces except in Matabeleland North and Midlands.

According to the daily cholera situational report, 12 of the new cases were from Beitbridge and two from Chimanimani.

“As of Wednesday 24 cases are hospitalised and 14 of them are admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital. Four of them are in Mutare, two in Mutasa, and the other two in Chiredzi.

“To date cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases in the provinces having no epidemiological link to each other. As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 281 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, four suspected cholera deaths 33 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

