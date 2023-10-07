Four teams battle for Pepsi Charity Cup in Lupane

Welldone Ndlovu, Online reporter

IN a historic moment for the Lupane Football Association, the first four teams in the recently concluded Nsimbi League will battle for the inaugural Pepsi Charity Cup.

The competition represents a chance for Pepsi and the league to plough back into the community.

The teams are eager to compete for the honour of being crowned champions and for the chance to give back to the local community.

In a letter to the Lupane Football Association, the beverage manufacturer requested to sponsor the cup competition.

“The sponsorship includes a package of $1000, Joining fee $20, Total package $1080, Charity to Vendors $300, Reference payment $60, First Prize $250, Second prize $200, Third prize $150 and Fourth Prize $120, ” read the letter.

The tournament will kick start today with Semi finals, Lupane City face off against Invaders at Somhlolo stadium and Elitsheni will lock horns against United Forces at Mtshikisaneni ground.

Losers would face off in the 3rd and 4th place match, and the two teams that came out on top would go head to head in the finals tomorrow.

For the winning team, it would be a moment to remember, and an opportunity to do good for the people of Lupane Centre.