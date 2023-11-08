Four vendors feared dead in an accident

Patrick Chitumba

At least four vendors are feared dead while several others were injured after a Toyota Axio vehicle headed for Shurugwi town veered off the road and ramped into the road side vendors selling “Mazhanje (sugar plum / loquat fruit)” at Gwenhoro turn off in Shurugwi this late afternoon.

When this reporter arrived at the scene, the police were busy ferrying the injured vendors to Shurugwi District Hospital.

Scored of Shurugwi residents and motorists had stopped to see what had transpired.

The suspected driver of the Toyota Axio had to be wisked away by the police as members of the public bayed for his blood.