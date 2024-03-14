Four Zimbabwean nationals in Botswana prison escape

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

BOTSWANA Police are looking for Zimbabwean nationals who escaped from lawful custody at Mahalapye Prison.

“The following fugitives are wanted for Escaping from Lawful Custody. Anyone with information leading to their arrest should contact Mahalapye Prison at 4710650/4711737 or report to the nearest Police Station or Prison,” read a statement from the Botswana police which was flighted on their social media platforms.

They named the fugitives as Godfrey Moyo, age 29 and Last Ndlovu, age 27 who both come from Plumtree as well as Abraham Sibanda, age 29 and Thabani Moyo age 36 who hail from Bulawayo.