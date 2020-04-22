Fourth Covid-19 death recorded

Chronicle Reporter

THE Covid-10 death toll has risen to four in the country after one more person died at a private hospital in Harare.

Health and Child care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the person came from Mhondoro in Mashonaland West province and died last night at a private hospital in Harare.

The Minister said tracing of the source of infection was being done.

“We are still trying to trace the source of infection for this case, so far we only know that the case came from Mhondoro,” said Minister Moyo.