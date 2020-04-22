Fourth Covid-19 death recorded

22 Apr, 2020 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Fourth Covid-19 death recorded Minister Obadiah Moyo

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

THE Covid-10 death toll has risen to four in the country after one more person died at a private hospital in Harare.

Health and Child care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the person came from Mhondoro in Mashonaland West province and died last night at a private hospital in Harare.

The Minister said tracing of the source of infection was being done.

“We are still trying to trace the source of infection for this case, so far we only know that the case came from Mhondoro,” said Minister Moyo.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting