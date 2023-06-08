France stabbing: Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

08 Jun, 2023 - 11:06 0 Views
0 Comments
France stabbing: Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

The Chronicle

Several children have been stabbed in an attack in a park near Lake Annecy, in France’s south-east, the interior minister says.

Gérald Darmanin confirmed the perpetrator had been arrested by police.

Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as “abominable” and said authorities were investigating.

The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene.

Six children were injured in the stabbing, AFP news agency reported.

Local media, BFM TV reported the victims were around three years old.

France’s National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

BBC

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting