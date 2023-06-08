France stabbing: Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

Several children have been stabbed in an attack in a park near Lake Annecy, in France’s south-east, the interior minister says.

Gérald Darmanin confirmed the perpetrator had been arrested by police.

Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as “abominable” and said authorities were investigating.

The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene.

Six children were injured in the stabbing, AFP news agency reported.

Local media, BFM TV reported the victims were around three years old.

France’s National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

