Frank Chirisa on the importance of mental health

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ANNUALLY, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and advocating for better mental health care globally.

This year’s theme, “Health at Work,” as set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), underscores the significant impact of mental health on workplace productivity and overall well-being.

In recent years, mental health challenges have increasingly permeated various sectors, including the arts.

Among those who have bravely confronted these issues is comedian Frank Chirisa, whose journey from despair to success serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritising mental health.

Chirisa candidly shared with Chronicle Showbiz the immense pressures faced by creative professionals.

“Art frustrates creative minds because it’s hard creating, marketing, and monetising the art,” he explained.

“There is a lot of pressure in the sector which often leads to depression and suicide. The success curve might be steep and that may stunt artistes’ growth and be a thorn in their flesh.”

Two years ago, Chirisa’s struggles culminated in a suicide attempt, leading to his admission at Ingutsheni Central Hospital, a mental health referral institution in Bulawayo.

His experience has profoundly shaped his perspective on mental health, and he now advocates for fellow creatives to embrace therapy and support one another.

“Success is not an overnight thing,” Chirisa advised.

“One has to wait, persevere, and not be too hard on themselves. Normalise going for therapy, and stay away from toxic environments.”

His call to action emphasised the importance of fostering a supportive community within the arts and beyond.

Chirisa’s message is particularly relevant in light of this year’s World Mental Health Day theme.

Addressing mental health in the workplace is crucial not only for individual well-being but also for enhancing organisational productivity and creating a safe working environment.

“It’s good to prioritise the importance of our mental well-being at work to increase productivity and efficiency within the team,” he noted.

In an inspiring show of civic duty, Chirisa, along with fellow creatives, organised a cleaning campaign around LaVida restaurant, a popular venue for poetry and comedy performances last Friday.

This initiative not only beautifies the community but also fosters solidarity among artistes, reinforcing the idea that mental health advocacy can take many forms. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu