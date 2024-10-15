Frank Chirisa reflects on 2024, his breakout year in comedy

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Though it is only October, local comedian Frank Chirisa is already reflecting on what has been a remarkable 2024, calling it his “breakout year in comedy”.

His entry into the comedy scene came after a turbulent time, following a suicide attempt in 2022. Now, two years later, Chirisa feels this is the moment he has been waiting for to truly introduce himself to the world.

After a streak of bad luck, including being booted out of Umahlekisa Entertainment, the company that managed him, and a mugging incident, Chirisa believes he is ready for the spotlight.

In August, as the lights dimmed at Bulawayo Theatre, he stood on stage feeling a mix of excitement and nerves. Over two days of intense performances, Chirisa poured his heart into filling the theatre and connecting with the audience. It was not just about ticket sales but about the laughter echoing through the hall, confirming that 2024 was shaping up to be a pivotal year in his comedy career.

“2024 has been my breakout year. It’s the year I started involving God in my comedy, and together, we’ve been doing amazing work,” Chirisa told Chronicle Showbiz.

With 133 performances under his belt this year, each show has contributed to his growth. Today, he is set to perform for the first time in Botswana at the “Tuesday Comedy Night” at FlyCafe in Gaborone.

Excited about the opportunity, Chirisa said, “I’m thrilled to be invited to share the stage with some of Southern Africa’s best comedians. It’s a chance to expand my portfolio, gain new experiences, and meet new people. Plus, it’s my first time travelling to Botswana for comedy.”

This new gig feels like the icing on the cake for Chirisa, who has spent the year winning over audiences and learning valuable lessons. He is eager to explore Botswana’s comedy scene and the potential collaborations that could emerge.

“2024 has opened my eyes to the endless possibilities in comedy, including how to better monetise it for long-term sustainability.”

Along the way, Chirisa has had the opportunity to meet some of his comedy heroes, including Zimbabwean legends like Nigel Slick Pastor and America’s Got Talent top 5 finalist Learnmore Jonasi.

“Meeting them was surreal. It reminded me that even the stars I look up to started somewhere. It’s incredibly inspiring.”

Despite the successes, Chirisa acknowledged that his journey has been without challenges. There were setbacks, but he learned to adapt and improve with every performance.

