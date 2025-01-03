Frantic hunt for ‘unknown abuser’ breaking babies bones at Virginia hospital after seven infants in…

A Virginia hospital has closed its neonatal intensive care unit after seven premature babies suffered mysterious injuries by an unknown abuser who remains on the loose.

A couple has spoken out after an unidentified staff member at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond fractured their newborn’s leg during his time at the NICU, as discovered by the state’s child services.

Authorities opened a probe into the inexplicable fractures after four babies were injured in the summer of 2023 and three more were hurt in November and December of this year, as reported by WTVR.

Dominique and Tori Hackey were one of the parents affected after they welcomed their twin boys, Noah and Micah, at the hospital in August 2023.

Noah was doing well until Dominique noticed his left leg was not moving.

‘It was kind of discolored, I told the doctor on staff, got some x-rays, and we determined he had a fracture to his leg, so we are going to splint it for the next two weeks, and then she was like do you want to hold him?’ Dominique told WTVR.

The couple said they did not want to hold Noah for fears the hospital would blame them for the injury.

‘In my mind I’m like, I don’t want them to turn it around on us and say we broke his leg or anything like that so I was like no, we don’t want to hold him, we are just going to process this,’ Dominique added.

An X-ray showed that Noah’s tibia had been fractured, and, according to Dominique, the hospital suggested the injury was accidental.

‘That’s what they told us, that it could have been done because an injection was given and maybe they did it too hard and it caused the fracture,’ Dominique said.

Dominique said it concerned him so he contacted child services. In September he received a review of their investigation, which found there was level 1 physical abuse of Noah – the worst level in Virginia.

The letter from child services stated that ‘following a through CPS investigation this agency has determined the disposition of this report to be founded level 1 for physical abuse of Noah by an employee by the Henrico Doctor’s Hospital NICU.’

In October, police informed the Hackeys that other babies had also been mysteriously injured at the Richmond hospital. However, authorities have not been able to figure out who is causing the injuries.

The hospital told the Hickeys they implemented preventative measures like cameras in the NICU and more training.

But then the hospital shut down its NICU unit in October after the measures failed to prevent three more babies being injured in November and December.

‘That’s one of my biggest regrets, not reaching out sooner and saying something because it could have prevented somebody else’s child from getting hurt,’ Dominique said.

The Hackeys have asked that anyone who suffered a similar experience at the hospital reach out to them.

The hospital told WTVR that they are reviewing video footage and provided it to police for their investigation.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Henrico police are reportedly involved in the hunt for the mysterious abuser.

Henrico police told DailyMail.com no charges in connection with these injuries have been filed against anyone.

A statement on the hospital’s website said: ‘Out of an abundance of caution, we are not admitting any additional babies into our NICU at this time.

‘While fractures occasionally happen with pre-term babies since they lack full fetal bone development, we are actively working to determine how these fractures occurred.’

Maria Reppas, who serves as the communications director for the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), told DailyMail.com the institution is working with the hospital on the investigation.

She said: ‘The health and safety of those receiving care in this NICU has and will continue to be our top priority.

‘VDH’s Office of Licensure and Certification, in partnership with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), has taken immediate action to identify potential concerns and are monitoring specific corrective actions.

‘We are working closely with other state and local partners, including the Henrico Police Department and Virginia State Police.’