Frauster Elliot Mharadze dupes niece

THE State is yet to set a trial date in a high profile case involving a Bulawayo businessman, Elliot Mharadze (42), who allegedly fleeced several people of foreign currency including his niece in a fake housing stands deal.

The State last Thursday further remanded Mharadze in custody to 29 May this year, after noting that the police are yet to conclude investigations.

Mharadze is now facing 47 counts of fraud from 46.

In the latest charges, Mharadze, a director of Exceed Construction, allegedly swindled 14 complainants of a total of US$89 160 and R673 800.

According to excerpts from court documents Mharadze duped his niece of US$9 700 for a stand and $US$ 2400 to construct a housing structure up to foundation level.

Mharadze had been on the run for almost five years.

The new charges reportedly stem from additional evidence that was unearthed during the ongoing investigations into his alleged fraudulent activities.

In the additional charges, Mharadze used the same modus operandi to dupe unsuspecting home seekers of foreign currency under the pretext that he either had a house or could facilitate a housing stand for development.

Mharadze is being represented by Mr Goodluck Katanaire of Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Attorneys.

His bail application was dismissed by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza after the State argued that it had a strong prima facie case against him.

Prosecuting, Ms Siphiwe Mhlanga said between 2018 and 2019, Mharadze duped several home seekers of various amounts of money in fake housing deals.

Initially, Mharadze, a director of Exceed Construction, was arrested on 19 counts of fraud.

Ms Mhlanga said on September 4, 2018, one of the complainants, Mr Butholezwe Dube went to Mharadze’s company offices located at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue in the city centre intending to buy a residential property.

On September 4, 2018, one of the complainants, Mr Butholezwe Dube went to Mharadze's company offices located at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue in the city centre intending to buy a residential property.

Mharadze then offered to build the complainant a two-roomed house in Pumula South for US$17 000.

On December 24, 2018, Mharadze duped Ms Joyce Moyo using the same modus operandi and sold a non-existent stand for R215 000.

On 22 March 22, 2018, Mharadze defrauded Ms Claudious Manamela of US$5 000 for a house purported to be in Nkulumane suburb.

The court heard that on July 18, 2018, Mr Bongani Nyathi was defrauded of US$19 000 for a house that was purported to be in Pelandaba.

On March 22, 2019, Ms Sizi Ndlovu was duped of R270 000 by Mharadze following a botched house deal. Mharadze had claimed that he was selling in Pelandaba suburb.

The court heard that on August 24, 2019, Mharadze defrauded Ms Tackler Gumbo of R190 000 after claiming that he was selling a house in Pelandaba.

“On November 21, 2019, Mharadze duped Mr Tafara Dube R205 000 after purportedly selling a house in Pelandaba suburb. Mharadze went on to dupe another complainant, Ms Tafara Dube of $3 800 after claiming there was a house for sale in Cowdray Park suburb,” said Ms Mhlanga.

On December 23 during the same year, Mharadze defrauded Ms Tsitsi Machiri of R103 000 and US$3 400 for a house that he claimed was selling in Pelandaba.

During the same month, Mharadze allegedly conned one Muziukhona US$3 725, on the pretext that he was selling a house in Pumula South.

The total amount that Mharadze pocketed through prejudicing the complainants is US$47 925 and R 953 000.

