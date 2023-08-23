Freddie Gwala, Platform One, Babes Wodumo for beer festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

South African artistes, Babes Wodumo, Freddy Gwala and Platform One are set to perform at the delayed Ultra Beer Festival to be held at Queens Sports Club on September 30.

Queens Sports Club was the venue for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in May hence the delay in hosting the festival’s inaugural edition.

Bulawayo-based Neafrica Productions, the festival’s organisers issued a press statement explaining preparations for the event.

“We’re 85 percent ready for the festival. All logistics and clearances have been finalised with the relevant authorities. The idea is to channel a vibe with events that are well-branded to attract audiences from afar.

“It is a fact that we consume more of South African content, however, we find it critical to merge our City of Kings artistes to get them links and collaborations,” read part of the statement.

Local artistes billed to perform include DJ Sweeto, Deeper Mr Stripes, Slim T, Simunye Simunye, Lady P, Sasha Star, Qathoe, Khizolamaak, Distro Kid, and Mao Mazibisa-Nduzaa.

In an interview, Neafrica Productions’ Pray Moyo said this is the company’s first show.

He said if all goes well, they will hold the festival twice a year.

“Our aim is to host this event twice a year in Bulawayo and Hwange with the Hwange one set for December,” Moyo said.

As part of the introduction of its brand and related events, Moyo said Neafrica Productions, in collaboration with Global Productions South Africa, Arts Exhibition Africa, Ticket Pro, Castle Lager and One World Networks, will curate a competition for promising musicians dubbed “Ultra Talent Search”.

The competition that will take place during the festival will see artistes competing for a prize money of R15 000, drum-rolling to pave the way for live performances which will commence at night.

He went on to share the company’s plan to host Congolese Soukous musician, Kanda Bongoman in Bulawayo in December saying plans are at an advanced stage. —@MbuleloMpofu