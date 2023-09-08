Freddie Gwala to launch album in Zimbabwe

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SOUTH African muso, Freddie Gwala is set to enchant his Bulawayo faithful with a couple of performances slated for September and October.

His first stop will be at the Ultra Beer Festival at Queens Sports Club on September 30 with his second performance coming eight days later at The Mitre, an establishment to be used as a launchpad for his upcoming album.

Of course, “Amadamara” as Gwala is known, is no stranger in the city’s musical corridors. He has featured a plethora of artistes from the Western side of the country including Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya as well as traditional gospel musician Abednego Sikhosana.

His reunion with Mkhaya will come full circle as the pair recently paid homage to Highlanders Football Club’s mean footballing streak that saw the Bulawayo outfit go for 18 matches unbeaten. The song titled, “Highlanders ekaMatshobana” cemented Gwala’s legendary status among locals and his visit to the city will bring nostalgia to his fans.

Gwala has not made his love for Bulawayo people and Bosso a secret, and performing in front of his fans will be a welcome reunion.

At the album launch, Gwala will be backed by Vusa Mkhaya as well as contemporary singer Prosper Tshuma and The Smart Birds. DJs Mzoe, Zetfactor, La Jujula, Cuzinkooler, Costa will be on rotation. The event will be hosted by popular skit specialist, Mahlalela.

Prosper Tshuma told Chronicle Showbiz of his excitement to curtain raise for his musical idol.

“We grew up listening to Freddie Gwala’s music back in the day and to even dream of performing before and/or with him is such an honour. This will definitely put me on the map and ensure that people get a feel of my music and get to enjoy a different sound.

“I promise my fans the time of their lives as we bring them new music and a well-rehearsed set,” said Tshuma. — @MbuleloMpofu