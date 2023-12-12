Free life-saving surgery at Victoria Falls hospital

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

The Ministry of Health and Child Care with support from the World Health Organization is offering free life-saving surgery for various ailments at Victoria Falls Hospital in Matabeleland North, this week.

Surgery for tonsillectomy, hernias, lipomas, and benign tumours will be done free of charge.

A tonsillectomy is surgery to remove the tonsils- lumps of tissue on both sides of the back of the throat that help the immune system protect the body from infections.

Hernia surgery involves a cutting in the groin to view and repair the hernia. After repairing the hernia, stitches alone or stitches and a piece of mesh are used to close the abdominal wall.

Lipoma removal is a surgical procedure to remove a lipoma, a noncancerous lump. Lipomas are benign tumours made of fat tissue and look like small, soft lumps right under the skin.

Benign refers to a condition, tumour, or growth that is not cancerous. This means that it does not spread to other parts of the body. It does not invade nearby tissue.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “This initiative is part of the implementation of the National Surgical, Obstetric and Anaesthesia Strategy which seeks to ensure that Zimbabwean people have access to affordable and timely surgical care. Surgery is a key component of universal health coverage. Patients with tonsillitis, hernias, lumps, and bumps are encouraged to visit the hospital for screening and treatment.”

Those interested are encouraged to contact the Ministry on +263713257762.