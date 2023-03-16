Breaking News
Free medical services for Gwanda residents

Free medical services for Gwanda residents

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) is conducting a five-day medical outreach programme in Matabeleland South to provide medical assistance to the elderly and road accident victims.

The programme is being held in conjunction with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company, Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds, Life Offices Association, Minerva Risk Advisors, Mining Industry Pension Fund, Zimnat Life Assurance Company, and Mpilo Central Hospital.

The outreach started on Monday in Gwanda at Nare Business Centre. It has also been conducted at Jahunda Terminus, Ntephe Business Centre, and Nkashe ward centre in Gwanda.

