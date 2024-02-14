Free wine and music for couples at Valentine’s Mix n’ Mingle party

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Valentine’s Day may fall on a working day, but couples can still enjoy a romantic weekend at Chiefs Village on Saturday. The Valentine’s Mix n’ Mingle Party is a perfect opportunity for couples to celebrate their love and have some fun.

This year, women are expected to buy gifts for their men, but they will also be treated with free wine. The first 50 ladies to arrive will get a glass of wine to toast to their partners. The party will also feature DJ Zet Heart and DJ SKB, who will play the revellers’ favourite tracks on request.

Mduduzi ‘Mdu’ Mdlongwa of 3D Events, one of the organisers, said the party is a way of making up for the busy week that may have kept couples apart.

“Love is in the air and because it’s a weekend with women expected to spend on their men, we also celebrate them with glasses of wine. This is just basically to celebrate love, happiness and bringing couples together to have some quality time in their love affairs,” he said.

