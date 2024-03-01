Freedom fighter Cde Obert Moyo dies

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

LIBERATION war fighter, Cde Bee Obert Moyo, whose pseudonym during the struggle was Ezekiel Mpofu has died.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda confirmed the death of Cde Moyo who will be buried at Seafield B village in Umguza under Chief Deli on Sunday.

The late war veteran died on Monday (26 February) in Umguza and is survived by his wife, Kanga Sibanda, a son, three grandchildren (two girls and one boy), and four great-grandchildren.

Cde Moyo attended his primary school at Mbalibali Primary School joined the struggle in 1977 when he left the country via Botswana and went to Zambia by air for training at Nampudwe Trust camp.

After completing his training, he was deployed to operations in the Hurungwe area of Mashonaland West.

After independence, Cde Moyo joined the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980 and later opted for demobilization, deciding to pursue peasant farming.

During his career, he attained some medals including the Independence Medal and the Liberation Medal.

The Bulawayo Province of the War Veterans Association has appealed to the Government to provide state-assisted funeral arrangements for the late Cde Moyo.

“The Bulawayo Province of the War Veterans Association by this note request the ruling party and Government to have him declared national/provincial liberation war hero and have the state assisted burial arrangements and other benefits,” said the association